'Kiss': Vijay Sethupathi's narration adds unique touch to Tamil film
Kiss, a new Tamil romantic drama starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, is hitting theaters on September 19.
What sets this one apart? Vijay Sethupathi is stepping in as the narrator, bringing his voice to the story and offering a unique element to the film.
Cast and crew of the film
This marks Sathish Krishnan's directorial debut, with Kavin and Asrani leading the cast alongside VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, and Rao Ramesh.
The movie explores romance and how people express affection—something hinted at in its trailers.
Behind the scenes, Harish Kannan handles cinematography while Jen Martin composed the music after Anirudh Ravichander was initially announced.