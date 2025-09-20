'Bads of Bollywood': Aryan told Lakshya to act like SRK-Salman

Lakshya, the lead actor in Aryan Khan 's debut web show The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has revealed that he drew inspiration from Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for his character. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he studied the mannerisms and attitude of a 1990s Bollywood star to portray his role as aspiring actor Aasmaan Singh.

Self-reflection Lakshya on similarities with the on-screen character Lakshya admitted to recognizing a lot of similarities between himself and his character, especially his straightforwardness. He said, "When I read the script, I realized this is me or this is what I used to be." "With time, we become more correct due to society. We tell ourselves to be the straight guy in interviews."

Inspiration These Bollywood actors inspired him Lakshya said, "My reference point for the character was Shah Rukh sir, and all the boys from the 90s: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan. The vibe and the aura were different." He added that director Khan advised him to observe how Shah Rukh and Salman used to speak. "All these guys were not rude or arrogant but themselves," he noted.