Tiger Shroff firing: What it means for celebrity football matches
What's the story
The All Stars Football Club (ASFC), a celebrity football team, has suspended its Sunday practice sessions in the wake of the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The incident, which took place on October 18 near the Jamnabai Narsee School playground in Juhu, has left the team shaken. Walia has now decided to halt all training sessions until proper security measures are implemented.
Safety measures
All about the decision
A source from the ASFC told mid-day, "The October 25 practice match was canceled by Bunty Walia (ASFC owner). He is clear that till a security plan is put in place, he won't announce the next match."
The source added that many actors are part of the ASFC, including actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor.
"Everyone's safety is top priority."
Incident details
About the incident
On October 18, Shroff was the target of a shooting incident where two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired five to seven bullets at his car.
The actor was reportedly returning from a football match when the attack happened.
The shooters had followed him for days and even planned an attack the previous Sunday, before carrying out the plan on October 18.
Although Shroff escaped unhurt, the incident has raised serious concerns about celebrities' free movement in the city.