ASFC suspends matches in Juhu after shots at Shroff's car
Entertainment
All Stars Football Club (ASFC) has paused all its Sunday celebrity football matches after a scary incident where shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car.
Starting October 25, 2026, games at the Jamnabai Narsee School ground in Juhu are on hold until better security is in place.
ASFC planning security measures, insider says
The shooting left everyone at ASFC, including well-known members like Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, pretty shaken.
An insider shared that the club is focused on creating a security plan before matches return.
Owner Bunty Walia made it clear: everyone's safety is the top priority right now.