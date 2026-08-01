'NDA was in power...': Mahesh Bhatt recalls 'Zakhm's censor battles
What's the story
Mahesh Bhatt, the acclaimed filmmaker, recently opened up about his 1998 film Zakhm and its tumultuous journey through the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie, inspired by Bhatt's life experiences as a child born out of wedlock to a Muslim mother and Hindu father, faced several hurdles during its certification process. The movie starred Pooja Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, and Ajay Devgn.
Film's inspiration
'Zakhm' was my reality, says Bhatt
Bhatt revealed on Rashmi Virag's YouTube channel that Zakhm was a reflection of his own life.
"Zakhm was my reality. I had lived that life. I was born to a Muslim mother and a Hindu father," he said.
"India was at a crossroads at that time. I had made the film, and it faced several problems while going through the censors. It was because the NDA was in power. The right-wing forces were coming to the forefront very aggressively."
Controversial proposal
Controversial proposal to get film cleared
Bhatt also expressed his shock at a controversial proposal made by veteran actor Asha Parekh, who was the head of CBFC at that time.
She reportedly suggested getting Zakhm cleared by Bal Thackeray in Mumbai or LK Advani at the Centre.
"I was like, 'This is not done.' Movies are supposed to be seen by a committee and certified based on its verdict," he said.
"But she wanted to be cautious. I was very disturbed by that."
Political intervention
Political maneuvering for 'Zakhm'
To ensure Zakhm got certified, Bhatt had to engage with political leaders and government officials.
"I had to be friends with the central government. The Home Ministry had to see the film, and it went through deliberations for three months," he said.
Some changes were made after his team suggested accommodating a bit so that the film could see the light of day.
Film's performance
Flop upon release, now a cult classic
Despite all the political maneuvering, Zakhm didn't perform well at the box office when it was released.
However, Bhatt noted that it has now become a cult film and has made more money for Pooja than she ever imagined.
"The truth is strange. It doesn't look like gold when it is placed next to you, but over time, it sparkles," he said about the film's enduring success.
Timeless themes
Why Bhatt's films remain timeless
Bhatt also spoke about why his films continue to remain relevant.
He said, "The concerns of Zakhm are still the concerns of the nation today. The concerns of Arth are still the concerns of married life today."
"And the concerns of Saaransh are still the concerns of mankind today. They all have timeless qualities because they are issues that have troubled the human race since the dawn of time," he added.