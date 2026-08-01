'NDA was in power...': Mahesh Bhatt recalls 'Zakhm's censor battles

Bhatt revealed on Rashmi Virag's YouTube channel that Zakhm was a reflection of his own life.

"Zakhm was my reality. I had lived that life. I was born to a Muslim mother and a Hindu father," he said.

"India was at a crossroads at that time. I had made the film, and it faced several problems while going through the censors. It was because the NDA was in power. The right-wing forces were coming to the forefront very aggressively."