Ashish Kapoor gets bail in rape case
TV actor Ashish Kapoor, best known for Dekha Ek Khwaab, has been released on bail by a Delhi court after being arrested this month on rape charges.
The complaint came from a woman who said Kapoor assaulted her in a washroom at a party.
The court noted that Kapoor is a permanent Delhi resident with no prior criminal record and decided he didn't need to stay in custody for now.
Kapoor's release shouldn't hinder investigations: Court
Kapoor's bail comes with a ₹1 lakh bond and surety, but the judge wasn't happy with how the police handled some parts of the case—especially not recovering an important phone.
Kapoor was first picked up by police in Pune on September 2 and had been in jail since September 6.
The court also mentioned that he's been cooperating so far, and his release shouldn't get in the way of ongoing investigations.