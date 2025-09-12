Ashish Kapoor gets bail in rape case

Kapoor's release shouldn't hinder investigations: Court

Kapoor's bail comes with a ₹1 lakh bond and surety, but the judge wasn't happy with how the police handled some parts of the case—especially not recovering an important phone.

Kapoor was first picked up by police in Pune on September 2 and had been in jail since September 6.

The court also mentioned that he's been cooperating so far, and his release shouldn't get in the way of ongoing investigations.