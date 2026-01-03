Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali injured in road accident

Bollywood actor and popular vlogger Ashish Vidyarthi (60) and his wife, Rupali Baruah, were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati on Friday, according to NortheastLiveTV. The incident occurred around midnight at Zoo Road, one of the busiest areas of the city. Per reports, they were crossing the road after dinner when a speeding motorcycle hit them. Both were left injured on the spot.

Incident specifics Accident details and immediate response The accident occurred in front of The Guwahati Address Hotel, under the jurisdiction of Geetanagar Police Station. Eyewitnesses reported that the motorcycle was coming from the Chandmari side at high speed. The collision not only injured Vidyarthi and Baruah but also left the biker seriously hurt. Locals promptly informed the police, who arrived at the scene without delay.

Medical assistance Vidyarthi confirmed that he is doing fine The injured biker was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital, while Vidyarthi and Baruah were also rushed for medical care. On Saturday afternoon, Vidyarthi shared an update on Instagram. He said in a video, "Just to let you all know...Rupali and I were crossing a street when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation, and everything is okay. I'm good too." "I also checked with the police about the bike rider; he has regained consciousness."