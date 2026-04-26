Telugu actor Ashu Reddy reacts amid ₹9cr cheating allegations

Telugu TV actor and Bigg Boss Telugu star Ashu Reddy is reportedly facing legal trouble after a cheating case was filed against her by an NRI software engineer. The complainant, identified as Satyanarayana, alleges that his son, YV Dharmendra, was in a close relationship with Reddy since 2018, and she promised to marry him. However, when the marriage didn't happen, they approached the police. The complaint involves alleged cheating worth around ₹9.35cr.

Allegations Complainant's son allegedly spent on luxury cars, gold, flats The complainant claims that his son spent huge amounts of money on luxury cars, nearly 5kg of gold, and multiple flats, all reportedly registered in Reddy's name. The family alleges that the marriage promise didn't materialize which led them to approach the police. They also claim that Reddy's sister took around ₹50L from their son and never returned it.

Response Reddy threatens legal action against 'false news' In response to the allegations, Reddy took to Instagram and threatened legal action against anyone spreading "false information." She wrote, "Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect." The Hyderabad Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway, reported Siasat Daily.

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