Ashutosh Gowariker to helm docu-drama series 'Temple Raiders'

Acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is set to make his foray into the docu-drama genre with a four-part series titled Temple Raiders. The show will explore the theft and smuggling of sacred Indian temple artifacts, reported Variety India. The project is a collaboration between Tudip Entertainment and Riverland Entertainment, in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Series focus Here's what the filmmaker said Raghav Khanna of Riverland Entertainment is the creator, showrunner, writer, and producer of the series. Speaking to Variety India about his collaboration, Gowariker said, "When Raghav came to me with this idea of Temple Raiders, I found myself saying yes almost immediately." "Because I thought, this is a thought that has crossed my mind too."

Series details Khanna went into a 'rabbit hole' while researching Gowariker was shocked to learn that thousands of idols are stolen from across the country every year. Khanna added, "I went into a rabbit hole of trying to piece together what goes behind it. What is the underlying nexus of idol theft and smuggling?" The series promises to be an "investigative, exploratory, and expository" ride that has undergone multiple layers of fact-checking.

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