Ashutosh Rana supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour work shift debate

The Hindi film industry is currently embroiled in a debate over fixed working hours for actors and crew members. While several industry insiders have supported Deepika Padukone 's demand for an eight-hour work shift, others have labeled it as unnecessary. Actor Ashutosh Rana has now come out in support of Padukone's call for shorter working hours.

Rana's stance 'Creative work should not be done beyond 8 hours' Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rana said, "I believe that creative work should not be done beyond eight hours." "If you want the best of the best, you must understand this." He added that proper pre-production planning could help complete work within these hours. "If your pre-production is strong...you can create magic in eight hours."

Quality over quantity 'Stretching becomes a habit, then you must accept it...' Rana emphasized, "Not everyone has the capacity to work for twenty hours and then rejuvenate in the remaining four hours." "Stretching for a day or two is fine sometimes, but if stretching becomes a habit, then you must accept that it will affect your delivery." "I am a strong believer in the idea that the eight-hour time slot should be mastered."

Planning 'Discussions about the script, scene blocking...' Rana also stressed, "Discussions about the script, scene blocking, and planning should happen in the office." He said, "Not that once you reach the set, you say, 'Okay, let's do this - this scene wasn't there, so let's modify it like this." "If the captain of the ship is clear then believe me there will be no need to work beyond eight hours."

Recovery Rana highlighted the importance of recovery time Rana further explained that just like a fitness enthusiast can't work out for 10 hours daily, actors also need a recovery period. "Even if someone is a hardcore fitness enthusiast and you tell them, 'You work out for three hours daily, now do it for 10 hours,' they won't be able to do it." "Emotional recovery, mental recovery, and physical recovery are all important."