Did Asim Riaz take a dig at 'Bigg Boss 20'?
What's the story
Asim Riaz, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, has taken a jibe at the recently launched Bigg Boss 20. He tweeted, "Another Flop Season Loading," just a day after its premiere on JioHotstar. However, his tweet is no longer visible on his X profile. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, features 16 celebrity contestants, including Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi and legendary boxer Mary Kom.
Online backlash
Social media users angry with Riaz
Riaz's post about Bigg Boss 20 did not go down well with several social media users.
Some fans defended the show, saying it continues to be one of the most talked-about reality programs every year.
One fan wrote, "Your time has passed. You're just a runner-up, so stay quiet and watch the show."
One user even compared his comment to his recent music, writing, "Yes, just like your recent music."
Controversy
Riaz's stint on 'BB' and recent controversies
Riaz, who gained fame through his stint on Bigg Boss 13, has a controversial history with the show.
His love-hate relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla was one of the major highlights of his season.
During the show, he fell in love with Punjabi actor and co-contestant Himanshi Khurana, but the two parted ways after nearly four years together.
Recently, Khurana hinted in a social media post that she suffered violence during their relationship.
Show details
All about 'Bigg Boss 20'
Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6, features a diverse lineup of contestants.
The show streams daily at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm.
The contestants include Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Aamrapali Dubey, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh (Scout OP), Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh, Rhiti Tiwari, and Mahhi Vij.