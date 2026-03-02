When, where to watch 'Aspirants' Season 3 online

The third season of the popular Hindi drama series Aspirants, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), will premiere on Prime Video on March 13, the streaming platform announced on Monday , March 2, 2026. The series stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine in lead roles. Jatin Goswami is a new addition to the cast.

Series synopsis Plot of 'Aspirants' Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Aspirants is a coming-of-age drama that follows three friends Abhilash, Guri, and SK as they prepare for the UPSC civil services examination in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The show shifts between their struggling student years and their present-day lives while exploring themes of friendship, ambition, failure, and the emotional toll of tying one's identity to a single high-stakes exam.

Plot details What will happen in S03? The third season will follow IAS officer Abhilash (Kasturia) across two timelines. In the present, an inquiry is initiated against him following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, putting his personal relationships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep under strain while disrupting his professional goals against a new rival. Meanwhile, in the past, after qualifying for the IRS, a young Abhilash chooses to prepare for the IAS one final time from Mukherjee Nagar - navigating new friendships and rivalries.

Statement Producers on show Manish Menghani, Director and Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said Aspirants had "built an enduring connection with audiences through its portrayal of aspiration, ambition, and responsibility." Vijay Koshy, President and Business Head at TVF, said "the new season allows the team to explore a crucial stage of Abhilash's life, as personal and professional challenges test him in new ways."

