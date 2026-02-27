Zubeen Garg's death case: Wife welcomes Assam government's fast-track court

The Assam government's decision to seek a fast-track court for the trial in Zubeen Garg ﻿'s death case has been welcomed by the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. She stressed that their family and Garg's fans want the "most stringent punishment" for those responsible for his untimely demise. The state Cabinet made this decision after a request from Garg's family, despite being satisfied with the current court handling the case.

Case details More about the case Garg tragically passed away while swimming in the sea off Singapore on September 19 last year. He was there for the 4th North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID investigated his death and filed a charge sheet in a local court, naming seven accused individuals. Reacting to the Cabinet's decision, Saikia Garg told reporters, "We seek that the case is taken forward in a water-tight manner and the most stringent punishment is handed down."

Family's demands 'We don't want any accused to get bail': Saikia Garg Saikia Garg went on, "We don't want any of the accused to get bail. No one who loved Zubeen Garg will want it." "The CM had also said that it (Zubeen's death) was planned long ago, and the SIT has also said it. Everything is there. It only needs to be established in the court, and that is why we were asking for a special court."

Advertisement