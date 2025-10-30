'Roi Roi Binale' is releasing on Friday, October 31

Assam to donate GST from Zubeen's last movie to foundation

By Apoorva Rastogi
October 30, 2025

The Assam government has decided to donate the state's share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the upcoming Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, the last movie of late singer Zubeen Garg, to his charity foundation. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference on Wednesday. He clarified that there is no entertainment tax on films in the state, so there's no need to waive it as requested by some.