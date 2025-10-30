Assam to donate GST from Zubeen's last movie to foundation
What's the story
The Assam government has decided to donate the state's share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the upcoming Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, the last movie of late singer Zubeen Garg, to his charity foundation. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference on Wednesday. He clarified that there is no entertainment tax on films in the state, so there's no need to waive it as requested by some.
Financial details
'Roi Roi Binale' to help flood victims, needy students
Sarma said, "The state government will hand over its share of the GST from the movie to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation for medical treatment of artists, helping flood victims, and assisting needy students in their academic pursuits." The foundation was established by Garg himself for philanthropic activities. "For movie tickets above ₹100, there is 18% GST, and it is 5% GST for tickets priced below ₹100," Sarma explained about the tax structure on film tickets.
Consultation process
Cabinet's decision after consulting Garg's wife
The cabinet made the decision after consulting Garg's wife, Garima, who approved the proposal. Earlier this month, Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan announced that Roi Roi Binale will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, October 31. The film is a personal project of Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19. His death has sparked protests and demands for justice across Assam.