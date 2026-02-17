Assamese film 'Adi Shakti' wins big at Global Cine Confluence Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Assamese movie Adi Shakti just scooped up three major awards at the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) in Delhi, held from February 13-15, 2026.

Directed by Bitupan Kashyap and produced by Ayra Studios, the film took home Best Feature Film. Indraani Baruah was recognized for Best Original Story, and Arshia Mahanta earned Best Debutante Actress.

The story—centered on a young woman standing up to male-dominated norms—struck a real chord with both audiences and juries.