Assamese film 'Adi Shakti' wins big at Global Cine Confluence
Assamese movie Adi Shakti just scooped up three major awards at the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) in Delhi, held from February 13-15, 2026.
Directed by Bitupan Kashyap and produced by Ayra Studios, the film took home Best Feature Film. Indraani Baruah was recognized for Best Original Story, and Arshia Mahanta earned Best Debutante Actress.
The story—centered on a young woman standing up to male-dominated norms—struck a real chord with both audiences and juries.
The story behind the win
Adi Shakti's win shines a spotlight on Assamese cinema at one of India's biggest international film festivals, which drew over 4,000 entries from more than 60 countries.
With only 12 films making the final cut, this recognition is huge for regional stories and fresh voices in Indian film.
If you're into bold storytelling or rooting for underrepresented talent, this one's worth celebrating.