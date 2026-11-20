Assamese film 'Adishakti' wins big at Las Vegas Indie Awards
What's the story
The Assamese feature film Adishakti, directed by Bitopan Kashyap, has won the Best Film award at the Las Vegas Indie Awards. The movie is produced under the banner of Ayra Motion Pictures and will be released in Assam on December 4. The Las Vegas Indie Awards are dedicated to recognizing independent filmmakers for their exceptional work in short- and feature-length films.
Screening milestone
'Adishakti' to be screened in Las Vegas
Apart from winning the award, Adishakti has been officially selected for a screening at Corporate Las Vegas- Workspace Near the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks another significant milestone in the film's international journey.
The movie had earlier bagged three prestigious awards at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) platform during the Global Cine Confluence in New Delhi.
Previous accolades
The film has already won several awards
At the New Delhi event, Adishakti was given special recognition for Best Film. Dr. Arshia Mahanta won the Best Debut Actress award for her role in the film, while Indrani Baruah bagged the Best Original Story award.
These honors have further solidified the film's growing recognition ahead of its theatrical release in Assam.