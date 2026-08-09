'Asur 3': Shweta Basu Prasad joins Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti
What's the story
The third season of the popular psychological thriller series Asur will reportedly start filming in September. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, who have been with the show since its inception, will reprise their roles as Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair. According to Pinkvilla, actor Shweta Basu Prasad has also joined the cast for this new chapter. The details of her character remain undisclosed, but she is expected to add a new dimension to the show.
Directorial debut
Gaurav Shukla to direct 'Asur 3'
Another significant change in Asur 3 is the shift in directorship.
Gaurav Shukla, who has been closely associated with Asur as its writer and creator, will make his directorial debut with this season.
The previous two seasons were directed by Oni Sen.
A source told Pinkvilla, "The scripting is locked and the team is preparing to begin shooting in September."
Streaming platform
Everything to know about 'Asur 3'
The third season of Asur will continue the story from where it left off in the previous seasons.
The series, which has been a major hit among fans, will stream on JioHotstar.
The first season premiered in 2020, followed by the second installment in 2023.