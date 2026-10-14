At Southwark Crown Court Brand denies assaulting 6 women
Entertainment
Comedian Russell Brand, 51, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court after being accused of using his fame to sexually assault six women between 1999 and 2009.
Prosecutors called him a "ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator," describing incidents where he allegedly ignored victims' protests, including a rape that left one woman in pain.
Brand denies all the charges.
Trial examines whether brand abused influence
The prosecution claims Brand manipulated his victims during his rise to fame in the UK with alleged assaults happening everywhere from a hotel room to workplaces.
While Brand insists everything was consensual, the trial, overseen by Judge Mr. Justice Bennathan, is digging into whether he abused his power and influence.