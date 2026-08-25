Fans will decide who gets first 'Bigg Boss 20' ticket
What's the story
The upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to premiere on September 6. Ahead of the launch, the makers have announced a unique twist: fans can vote for one of two potential contestants to enter the house. The options are Mumbai-based model Riya Ahir and Love Gill, a social media celebrity from Punjab who is also a model and actor. Voting lines are open until September 2 on the JioHotstar app.
Contestants
Who are Ahir and Gill?
Ahir (27), a Mumbai-based model and entrepreneur, gained fame during the NEET protest when a video of her stopping a police van went viral. She is known for posting about social and national issues on her Instagram page.
Gill (29), on the other hand, is a Punjabi social media celebrity and model who has appeared in several music videos. She debuted on TV with Tu Patang Main Dor and has even acted in movies.
Audience engagement
Social media users share their thoughts
The reality show seems to be targeting digital celebrities to attract Gen-Z viewers.
The latest twist has already piqued fans' interest, who are now waiting to see whether Ahir or Gill will win the audience's vote and enter the Bigg Boss house.
Social media users are debating who deserves the audience's vote, with reactions ranging from "Riya Ahir in Bigg Boss 20? This is going to be interesting!" to "Love Gill deserves a chance too."
Show format
Two houses, potential 2nd chances
In a new promo, Khan revealed that this season will have two houses. He hinted at the possibility of eliminated contestants getting a second chance to enter Bigg Boss 20.
This year, six versions of Bigg Boss will be airing simultaneously.
The first version to air is Bigg Boss Bangla, hosted by Sourav Ganguly, which is returning after a decade-long hiatus.