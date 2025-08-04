Australia tourism goes big with Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador Entertainment Aug 04, 2025

Australia is rolling out a massive $130 million "Come and Say G'day" campaign, with Sara Tendulkar—daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar—front and center for the Indian market.

The campaign kicks off in China on August 7 and will reach other major countries by year's end, aiming to draw more international travelers Down Under.