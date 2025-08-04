Next Article
Australia tourism goes big with Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador
Australia is rolling out a massive $130 million "Come and Say G'day" campaign, with Sara Tendulkar—daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar—front and center for the Indian market.
The campaign kicks off in China on August 7 and will reach other major countries by year's end, aiming to draw more international travelers Down Under.
Other global icons included in the campaign
To boost its worldwide appeal, the campaign also features Robert Irwin (US), Nigella Lawson (UK), Yosh Yu (China), and comedian Abareru-kun (Japan).
This is phase two of a two-year effort that's already seen $255 million invested since 2022.
Expect to see these stars popping up on TV and online everywhere soon.