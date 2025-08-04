Next Article
'Paranthu Po' on OTT tomorrow: Where to watch, cast, plot
Get ready for "Paranthu Po," a Tamil musical comedy dropping on JioHotstar this August 5.
Directed by Ram, the film follows Shiva and Mithun Ryan as a father-son duo who ditch city life for an adventurous journey.
After its well-received July theatrical run, it's now set for its digital debut.
More about the film
The movie brings together a fun cast—Grace Antony, Anjali, and Aju Varghese join the leads.
With music by Santhosh Dhayanithi (a new pick for director Ram), plus lively visuals from NK Ekhambram and editing by Mathi VS,
"Paranthu Po" is all about humor and finding joy in simple things—perfect if you're looking for something light and uplifting.