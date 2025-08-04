Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: Anupam Kher's motivational talks—'Life has so much to offer'
Anupam Kher, known for his long film career, says he's now one of the most in-demand motivational speakers worldwide—and he doesn't shy away from charging a hefty fee.
In a recent interview, he shared that his positive outlook is what draws people to his talks.
Kher on why he charges a fee
Kher credits his family, especially his grandfather, for teaching him that "the cheapest luxury you have available is happiness."
He admits he still feels down sometimes but chooses to focus on opportunities instead of complaints.
As he puts it: "Life has so much to offer you."