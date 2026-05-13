When, where to watch 'Avatar 3' on OTT 

James Cameron 's latest cinematic marvel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be available on streaming platforms next month. The film, which played in theaters for a long time, is finally ready for its digital debut. It will premiere on Disney+ on June 24. The announcement was made via the film's official social media handle . In India, it should stream on JioHotstar.

Box office success 'Avatar: Fire and Ash's box office collection The film's OTT debut comes after it grossed a whopping $1.49 billion worldwide, making it the 16th-highest-grossing film of all time and the third-highest earner of 2025. Released on December 19, 2025, this film was off to a flying start with an impressive North American debut weekend collection of $89.16 million. It crossed the billion-dollar milestone in under two weeks, reportedly due to its strong international performance over its US earnings.

Film synopsis This is what happens in 'Avatar 3' Set a year after Neteyam's tragic demise, Avatar: Fire and Ash follows Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family living among the Metkayina clan. They are not properly able to grieve as they meet a new aggressive Na'vi sect called the Ash People (or Mangkwan), led by ruthless matriarch Varang. The film features an ensemble cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet reprising their roles from previous films.

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