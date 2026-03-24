'Avatar 3' to release on digital platforms ahead of physical

Digital edition will come with bonus content

The digital edition comes loaded with behind-the-scenes featurettes like "Igniting the Flame," giving you a peek at how the movie was made, along with filmmaker commentary.

There's also a heartfelt tribute to late producer Jon Landau, marketing trailers, and Miley Cyrus's music video for "Dream as One."

If you're into the Avatar universe or just love movie magic, this release has plenty to explore.