'Avatar 3' to release on digital platforms ahead of physical
Entertainment
Disney is set to release Avatar: Fire and Ash on digital platforms starting March 31, 2026, well ahead of its physical drop in May.
As the third film in James Cameron's epic series, it promises more stunning visuals and big storytelling, plus over three hours of bonus content for fans who want a deeper look.
Digital edition will come with bonus content
The digital edition comes loaded with behind-the-scenes featurettes like "Igniting the Flame," giving you a peek at how the movie was made, along with filmmaker commentary.
There's also a heartfelt tribute to late producer Jon Landau, marketing trailers, and Miley Cyrus's music video for "Dream as One."
If you're into the Avatar universe or just love movie magic, this release has plenty to explore.