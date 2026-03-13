'Avatar Aang' 1st look: Adult Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko

Target just dropped the first look at adult Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Toph from the upcoming animated sequel Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender. These designs appeared on Target-listed T-shirts. The movie, directed by Lauren Montgomery, lands on Paramount+ this fall (2026).

What to expect from the movie The shirts feature Aang (Eric Nam), Katara (Jessica Matten), Sokka (Roman Zaragoza), Zuko (Steven Yeun), and Toph (Dionne Quan) with Appa and Momo.

This time, Aang is in his early twenties, and the rest of the Gaang are depicted as adults and heading out on a quest to save Air Nomad culture, so expect a more mature vibe but plenty of classic team energy.

Where to find the merch Some Target listings were marked "out of stock." Heads up: some listings mix in James Cameron's Avatar gear, so you might have to hunt a little.

Production status was not reported in the source.