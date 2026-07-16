'Avatar Aang' will get theatrical release, but conditions apply
What's the story
The upcoming film Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will have a limited theatrical run in Los Angeles and New York City from July 24-30, reported Variety. This is an awards-qualifying release, with three daily showings at AMC Burbank Town Center 6 in LA and AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan. Despite being primarily a streaming release on Paramount+, this move indicates that Paramount may be eyeing the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and other honors.
Film details
'Avatar Aang': Streaming premiere
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is the first release from Avatar Studios, which was established by Paramount in 2021 to create theatrical films and streaming/linear TV series.
Although the film was originally slated for a theatrical release in October, it was later revealed that Paramount+ would be the exclusive distributor of all Avatar Studios projects.
Now, the feature is set to hit the OTT platform on July 25.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of the film
The film continues the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender and features Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Roman Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.
Directed by Lauren Montgomery with Steve Ahn and William Mata co-directing, the film's producers include Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino from Nickelodeon's original series.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in 'Avatar Aang'
The official logline for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender reads, "Avatar Aang, the world's last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction."
"With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve."
Fans can also catch a screening of Avatar Aang at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24.