'Avatar: Fire and Ash' eyes ₹30-35cr opening 

James Cameron 's highly anticipated sci-fi film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for a grand release in Indian theaters this weekend. According to early box office reports, the film is expected to have a strong opening of around ₹30-35cr but may not surpass the record set by its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water . The latter had an opening collection of nearly ₹50cr gross in India.

Ticket sales 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' advance bookings show promising numbers Advance bookings for Avatar: Fire and Ash started around 10 days before its release, covering all IMAX formats. Regular ticket sales began a week in advance. According to Sacnilk, the film's pre-release ticket sales as of Monday were about 60% of The Way of Water's figures. The 2022 release holds the record for being the second-biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India.

Box office projections 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' advance bookings show potential With three days left until the film's release, advance bookings could further boost its numbers. The film's advance booking momentum has reportedly picked up significantly in the last 24 hours. It has sold over 3.5L tickets across all formats, with the original English version leading by a wide margin. If this trend continues, Avatar: Fire and Ash could open with a collection of around ₹30-35cr gross on its first day.