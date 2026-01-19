'Avatar: Fire and Ash' keeps box office crown for 5th week Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is still dominating theaters, holding the top spot in North America for five weeks straight.

Starring Zoe Saldana as Neytiri and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, this sci-fi adventure follows their family's fight to protect Pandora.

Over the three-day weekend (Fri-Sun), it pulled in $13.32 million and an estimated $17.2 million for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, boosting its domestic total to $363.5 million and worldwide gross to a huge $1.319 billion.