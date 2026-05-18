'Avatar: Fire and Ash' streams on Disney+ June 24, 2026
Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest blockbuster in James Cameron's epic series, starts streaming on Disney+ from June 24, 2026.
The movie has already pulled in $1.486 billion since its Dec. 19, 2025 theatrical release, and if you're into physical copies or want to own it early, it's out on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from May 19, 2026, or available to stream digitally right now.
Family loss, ash people, sequels uncertain
This chapter follows Jake and Neytiri's family as they deal with loss while facing off against the fierce Ash People tribe led by Varang.
Even with its huge box office numbers, high production costs mean it did still pull in a tidy profit for Disney.
As for what's next: director James Cameron says more sequels (like Avatar four and Avatar five) could happen but he might wrap things up as a trilogy, so the future of Pandora is still up in the air.