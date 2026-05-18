'Avatar: Fire and Ash' streams on Disney+ June 24, 2026

Family loss, ash people, sequels uncertain

This chapter follows Jake and Neytiri's family as they deal with loss while facing off against the fierce Ash People tribe led by Varang.

Even with its huge box office numbers, high production costs mean it did still pull in a tidy profit for Disney.

As for what's next: director James Cameron says more sequels (like Avatar four and Avatar five) could happen but he might wrap things up as a trilogy, so the future of Pandora is still up in the air.