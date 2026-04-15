'Avatar: The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' leaks online
Entertainment
Big news for Avatar fans, months ahead of its release, Avatar: The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has leaked online.
Unfinished scenes and major spoilers are making the rounds on social media, causing a stir among fans and raising questions about studio security.
Even with DMCA takedowns in action, clips keep popping up.
Montgomery directs Paramount+ premiere October 9
Directed by Lauren Montgomery, this film picks up with Aang as he steps into adulthood and connects directly to The Legend of Korra.
Eric Nam and Steven Yeun headline a cast chosen for authentic representation.
After some production delays, the movie is skipping theaters and will now premiere on Paramount+ on October 9.