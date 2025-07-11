'Avengers, Avatar' crew collaborate on Pankaj Tripathi's 'Dharma'

'Dharma' blends Indian roots with global sensibilities

Dharma isn't just another drama—it features a mix of Bollywood and Bhojpuri talent like Pawan Malhotra and Rajesh Kumar, plus international crew members for that global touch.

Director Rai gives the dog a starring role (with expert trainers!) and draws on the Mahabharata tale where Yudhishthira won't enter heaven without his loyal companion.

Expect an emotional ride blending Indian roots with world-class visuals.