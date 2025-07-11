Next Article
'Avengers, Avatar' crew collaborate on Pankaj Tripathi's 'Dharma'
Pankaj Tripathi stars in Dharma, a new film from Amit Rai (of OMG 2 fame), shot in Bihar and inspired by the Mahabharata.
The story centers on a kidnapped boy protected by a dog, while another searches for his missing pet—exploring loyalty, duty, and our connection with nature.
'Dharma' blends Indian roots with global sensibilities
Dharma isn't just another drama—it features a mix of Bollywood and Bhojpuri talent like Pawan Malhotra and Rajesh Kumar, plus international crew members for that global touch.
Director Rai gives the dog a starring role (with expert trainers!) and draws on the Mahabharata tale where Yudhishthira won't enter heaven without his loyal companion.
Expect an emotional ride blending Indian roots with world-class visuals.