Chris Brown denies lesser assault charge in UK
Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a London court, following claims he attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle back in 2023.
He's also facing accusations of carrying an offensive weapon.
The trial is set for October 2026, so it'll be a while before there's any verdict.
Co-defendant also pleaded not guilty
Brown's co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded not guilty.
After being arrested during his first UK visit since the incident, Brown was released on £5 million bail and continued his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour.
Despite these legal issues, he's still making music and showing up in court with plenty of support from fans.