'Avengers: Doomsday' CinemaCon trailer: Avengers assemble once again

Marvel Studios has finally dropped the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the multiverse invasion led by Doctor Doom ( Robert Downey Jr. ) and introduces several characters from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts franchises. Once again, the Avengers are going to assemble! The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Trailer highlights 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer showcases multiverse mayhem The trailer opens, per Variety, with a look at Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is seen looking out of his X-Mansion's window as a bright flash of light signals trouble. The trailer then showcases a series of crossovers including Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battling; Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforming into Yelena Belova, leading to a Florence Pugh v/s Florence Pugh fight; and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) facing off against Doom.

Key moments The return of Captain America shocks Thor One of the most significant moments in the trailer is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. This unexpected reunion shocks Thor, as Cap had previously gone back in time to live with his love Peggy Carter in Endgame. The trailer also features a scene where Cap picks up Thor's hammer Mjolnir, similar to his iconic moment during the Thanos battle in Endgame.

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Franchise crossover Trailer teases epic battles and crossovers Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from various Marvel franchises, including the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts. The trailer also teases a meeting between the Fantastic Four and the New Avengers (Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian, and US Agent). There's a showdown between Black Panther's Wakandan forces and Namor's underwater Talokans after their clash in Wakanda Forever.

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