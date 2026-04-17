'Avengers: Doomsday' CinemaCon trailer: Avengers assemble once again
What's the story
Marvel Studios has finally dropped the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the multiverse invasion led by Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and introduces several characters from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts franchises. Once again, the Avengers are going to assemble! The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.
Trailer highlights
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer showcases multiverse mayhem
The trailer opens, per Variety, with a look at Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is seen looking out of his X-Mansion's window as a bright flash of light signals trouble. The trailer then showcases a series of crossovers including Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battling; Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforming into Yelena Belova, leading to a Florence Pugh v/s Florence Pugh fight; and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) facing off against Doom.
Key moments
The return of Captain America shocks Thor
One of the most significant moments in the trailer is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. This unexpected reunion shocks Thor, as Cap had previously gone back in time to live with his love Peggy Carter in Endgame. The trailer also features a scene where Cap picks up Thor's hammer Mjolnir, similar to his iconic moment during the Thanos battle in Endgame.
Franchise crossover
Trailer teases epic battles and crossovers
Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from various Marvel franchises, including the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts. The trailer also teases a meeting between the Fantastic Four and the New Avengers (Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian, and US Agent). There's a showdown between Black Panther's Wakandan forces and Namor's underwater Talokans after their clash in Wakanda Forever.
Film details
'Avengers: Doomsday' to conclude Marvel's Multiverse Saga
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will conclude the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmakers have hinted that Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars (scheduled for December 17, 2027), will be connected. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki, among many others.