Russos congratulate 'Spider-Man' cast for breaking their box office record
What's the story
The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has shattered box office records previously held by Avengers: Endgame. The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, raked in $360 million during its opening weekend domestically, surpassing the $357 million collected by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. To commemorate this achievement, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo shared a celebratory post on social media.
Social media
'The gauntlet has been passed'
The Russo brothers took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
They shared artwork by Boss Logic, depicting Spider-Man wearing the Infinity Stones as rings.
The caption read, "Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom (Holland), Zendaya, Jacob (Batalon), Jon (Bernthal), Mark (Ruffalo), Sadie (Sink)... and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history."
"The gauntlet has been passed..."
Record-breaking performance
Record-breaking opening weekend for 'Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day not only broke Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend collection records domestically but also in India.
The film collected ₹303 crore in India, marking the biggest weekend ever for a Hollywood movie.
It had earlier been the biggest Hollywood debut in the country as well.
Film details
More about 'Brand New Day'
Set four years after No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker (Holland) as he navigates life without being remembered by those who knew him.
It is directed by Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.