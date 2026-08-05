Russos congratulate 'Spider-Man' cast for breaking their box office record

The Russo brothers took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

They shared artwork by Boss Logic, depicting Spider-Man wearing the Infinity Stones as rings.

The caption read, "Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom (Holland), Zendaya, Jacob (Batalon), Jon (Bernthal), Mark (Ruffalo), Sadie (Sink)... and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history."

"The gauntlet has been passed..."