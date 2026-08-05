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Home / News / Entertainment News / Russos congratulate 'Spider-Man' cast for breaking their box office record
Russos congratulate 'Spider-Man' cast for breaking their box office record
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is now in theaters

Russos congratulate 'Spider-Man' cast for breaking their box office record

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2026
03:47 pm
What's the story

The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has shattered box office records previously held by Avengers: Endgame. The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, raked in $360 million during its opening weekend domestically, surpassing the $357 million collected by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. To commemorate this achievement, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo shared a celebratory post on social media.

Social media

'The gauntlet has been passed'

The Russo brothers took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

They shared artwork by Boss Logic, depicting Spider-Man wearing the Infinity Stones as rings.

The caption read, "Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom (Holland), Zendaya, Jacob (Batalon), Jon (Bernthal), Mark (Ruffalo), Sadie (Sink)... and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history."

"The gauntlet has been passed..."

Record-breaking performance

Record-breaking opening weekend for 'Brand New Day'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day not only broke Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend collection records domestically but also in India.

The film collected ₹303 crore in India, marking the biggest weekend ever for a Hollywood movie.

It had earlier been the biggest Hollywood debut in the country as well.

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Film details

More about 'Brand New Day'

Set four years after No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker (Holland) as he navigates life without being remembered by those who knew him.

It is directed by Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

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