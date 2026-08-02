Don't want 'furniture' roles: Avika Gor explains film choices
What's the story
Avika Gor, who shot to fame as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is now focusing on performance-oriented roles in films and TV shows. In a recent interview with ANI, she said she wants to be remembered for her powerful performances. "I just believe that people expect a lot of performance out of me," she said.
Role selection
On choosing right scripts, characters
Gor said she is careful about the scripts and characters she chooses.
"There are some characters that I keep doing in my films where I get to perform, I get to act, and I get to show what I'm capable of as an actor."
"So I think for me, the focus is always going to be choosing the right scripts, choosing the right characters where I get to do something more than just being furniture in the film."
Reality show
'KKK 15' physically, mentally demanding
Gor is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
She admitted that while the show is physically and mentally demanding, her previous season was more challenging.
"This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging," she said, adding that the stunts in her earlier season were scarier to her.
She had participated in the ninth season, which aired in 2019.
Future plans
Gor hints at return to TV soon
Gor also revealed that she will soon be seen in a Punjabi music video, which is set to release on August 7.
She hinted at more projects in the pipeline, including a possible return to television. "There might be something to do with TV as well."
"I can't talk about it right now. But yeah, when the time comes, I will," she said.
Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and airs on Colors and JioHotstar.