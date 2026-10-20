'Apsara': Avika Gor details preparation for 'extraordinary' fantasy role
What's the story
Avika Gor is returning to television after eight years. She will be seen in a new fantasy show titled Apsara, where she plays the Queen of the Apsaras. Speaking about her preparation to Bollywood Hungama for this challenging role, Gor said, "The preparation involved understanding her personality, her authority as the Queen of the Apsaras, and the way she would carry herself in this extraordinary world."
Role preparation
'You have to make someone who belongs to a magical...'
Gor added, "With a fantasy character, even the smallest details matter, your expressions, your body language, the way you move, and how you hold yourself in a particular situation."
"You have to make someone who belongs to a magical world feel believable to the audience."
Character connection
Why did she choose to do the show?
Gor shared that her personal connection with the character influenced her decision to take up the show.
"Ultimately, I chose Apsara because I genuinely connected with the character," she said.
"I hope that when audiences watch the show, they understand why I was drawn to her and see the thought and love I've put into portraying her."
Show details
More about 'Apsara'
Apsara, produced by Mukta Dhond, is a supernatural saga inspired by the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan.
The show also stars Anushka Merchande, Paras Kalnawat, and Adaa Khan.
It follows Sunehri (Samiksha Jaiswal) as she fights evil forces to protect Amrit and her loved ones.
The show will premiere on Wednesday, October 21, on Star TV.