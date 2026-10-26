Why Avinash Arun won't direct 'Paatal Lok 3'

Arun, who also served as the show's cinematographer, said he felt he had given everything to Paatal Lok.

"Paatal Lok is a very dense show, and I feel like whatever I had to give to it, I've given completely."

He added that combining directing with cinematography has made the process particularly demanding.

"Since I shoot and direct, the workload doubles... shooting six to seven pages a day as both DoP and director is an incredibly demanding experience."