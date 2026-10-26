Why Avinash Arun won't direct 'Paatal Lok 3'
What's the story
Avinash Arun, the director of the first two seasons of Paatal Lok, has confirmed that he will not be returning for the third season. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "Sudip Sharma will be directing the show moving forward; I am not returning." Sharma is the creator and writer of the show. However, it's unclear if Prosit Roy, who co-directed Season 1 with Arun, will return if a third season is made.
Creative journey
Arun explains why he won't return
Arun, who also served as the show's cinematographer, said he felt he had given everything to Paatal Lok.
"Paatal Lok is a very dense show, and I feel like whatever I had to give to it, I've given completely."
He added that combining directing with cinematography has made the process particularly demanding.
"Since I shoot and direct, the workload doubles... shooting six to seven pages a day as both DoP and director is an incredibly demanding experience."
Series overview
More about 'Paatal Lok'
Paatal Lok, created by Sharma, follows Delhi police inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) as he investigates cases that reveal the deep-seated inequalities and violence in Indian society.
The first season premiered in 2020, with Arun and Roy sharing directing duties.
Arun returned to direct the second season, which was released on Prime Video in January 2025.
Notably, there's no recent update from the streamer on a potential third season.
Next steps
What next for Arun?
Arun, known for films like Killa and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, said he wants to explore genres like "fantasy, science fiction, and love stories."
Despite stepping away from Paatal Lok, he had high praise for Sharma.
"Sudip Sharma is a beast... The best body of work delivered this decade belongs to him. He is simply fantastic," Arun said.