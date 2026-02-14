Avinash Tiwary was apprehensive about playing a villain
Avinash Tiwary was pretty hesitant at first to take on the villain role of Jalal in Vishal Bhardwaj's new film O' Romeo.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared, "Iss film ke saath bhi voh apprehensive tha, but then he said yes," after being assured that this part could totally change how people see him.
Chhabra had to convince Tiwary over Zoom
Chhabra, who has worked with Tiwary before, convinced him over a Zoom call—telling him to "sign the film blindly because it will change audience perception about you."
The movie just dropped on February 13 and is inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Role was initially offered to Randeep Hooda
Fun fact: The role was originally meant for Randeep Hooda, but he stepped back due to personal reasons and his wife's health. That's when Tiwary stepped in.
O' Romeo also features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia.