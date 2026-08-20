'Awarapan 2' remains strong; crosses ₹150cr worldwide

Awarapan 2 had a strong start with ₹22cr on Day 1. The collection jumped by nearly 55% on Day 2 to ₹33.75cr, thanks to the Independence Day holiday and an increase in the number of shows from 9,033 on Friday to 10,496 on Saturday.

The film collected ₹26cr on Day 3 before witnessing a dip on Monday (Day 4) and Tuesday (Day 5) but still managed to bring in ₹9.25cr and ₹9.75cr, respectively.