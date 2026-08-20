'Awarapan 2' remains strong; crosses ₹150cr worldwide
What's the story
The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer Awarapan 2 continues its steady run at the box office. The film, which was released on August 14, saw a dip in its collection on Wednesday but has still crossed the ₹150cr mark worldwide. The sequel is riding high on the legacy of the original Awarapan, which achieved cult status despite a mediocre theatrical performance.
Collection details
'Awarapan 2': From strong start to steady midweek collection
Awarapan 2 had a strong start with ₹22cr on Day 1. The collection jumped by nearly 55% on Day 2 to ₹33.75cr, thanks to the Independence Day holiday and an increase in the number of shows from 9,033 on Friday to 10,496 on Saturday.
The film collected ₹26cr on Day 3 before witnessing a dip on Monday (Day 4) and Tuesday (Day 5) but still managed to bring in ₹9.25cr and ₹9.75cr, respectively.
Box office dominance
Film's India gross and overseas collection
Despite a 16% drop on Wednesday (Day 6), Awarapan 2 has taken its India net collection to ₹107.5cr. Its India gross currently stands at ₹128.29cr, while the worldwide gross has reached ₹153.59cr.
The film's overseas collection on Day 6 was ₹1.5cr, taking its total overseas gross to ₹25.3cr so far, reported Sacnilk.
Record-breaking performance
'Awarapan' legacy works in favor of sequel
Awarapan 2 has long surpassed the lifetime collections of the original 2007 film, which had a net collection of ₹7.75cr.
By Day 2, it also beat the final collections of several successful films featuring Hashmi, including Haq (₹20cr), Raaz 2 (₹25.5cr), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26cr), and Jannat (₹30cr).
Box office clash
Everything to know about 'Awarapan 2'
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan.
The film also stars Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role.
It clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office but has outperformed the Partition drama in all aspects.