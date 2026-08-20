Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' falls further; global total reaches ₹45cr

The film's earnings took a hit on its first Wednesday, dropping to under ₹2cr.

Despite being screened in over 6,600 shows and having discounted ticket prices at some multiplexes on Tuesday, the film only saw a slight boost in collections.

On Wednesday, it further dropped to ₹1.4cr net across 6,475 shows in India, a 37.8% drop from Tuesday's net collection of ₹2.25cr.

Its total domestic net collection stands at ₹32.15cr and gross collection at ₹38.17cr after six days of release!