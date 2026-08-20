Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' falls further; global total reaches ₹45cr
What's the story
Sunny Deol's historical drama Batwara 1947 has failed to impress at the domestic box office. The film, which was expected to do well on its release on August 14, has only managed to collect around ₹32cr net in six days of its theatrical run, reported Sacnilk. Despite being released on a major holiday and recording a significant jump in collections on Day 2 (August 15), the film's earnings have settled into lower single digits during the weekdays.
Box office performance
'Batwara 1947' domestic collection
The film's earnings took a hit on its first Wednesday, dropping to under ₹2cr.
Despite being screened in over 6,600 shows and having discounted ticket prices at some multiplexes on Tuesday, the film only saw a slight boost in collections.
On Wednesday, it further dropped to ₹1.4cr net across 6,475 shows in India, a 37.8% drop from Tuesday's net collection of ₹2.25cr.
Its total domestic net collection stands at ₹32.15cr and gross collection at ₹38.17cr after six days of release!
Box office challenges
Competing with 'Awarapan 2'
The film's next major challenge is sustaining screen space and audience interest amid competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which released on the same day. Awarapan 2 has emerged as the stronger box-office performer of the two releases so far.
The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. With only ₹7.25 crore from overseas, its total gross haul worldwide is ₹45.42 crore.