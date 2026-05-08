It's eyeing August release

Emraan's 'Awarapan 2' distribution rights acquired by Pen Marudhar

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:44 pm May 08, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

Pen Marudhar has reportedly acquired the distribution rights for the much-anticipated film Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The deal, which was finalized on an advance basis, is said to involve a substantial amount of money, although the exact figure remains undisclosed. This comes after reports suggested multiple distributors were vying to seal the deal. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.