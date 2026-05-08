Emraan's 'Awarapan 2' distribution rights acquired by Pen Marudhar
What's the story
Pen Marudhar has reportedly acquired the distribution rights for the much-anticipated film Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The deal, which was finalized on an advance basis, is said to involve a substantial amount of money, although the exact figure remains undisclosed. This comes after reports suggested multiple distributors were vying to seal the deal. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.
Box office clash
'Awarapan 2' to release on August 14, 2026
The film is set to release on August 14, 2026, and will reportedly clash with Lahore 1947 (tentatively titled Batwara 1947), starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Given Marudhar's experience in handling several major box office conflicts recently, this deal should immensely help the team. The distribution wing of Pen Studios will guarantee a wide release for Awarapan 2 despite the competition.
Film details
Sequel to 'Awarapan'
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the film Awarapan, which starred Hashmi in the lead role. The original movie was a box office failure but gained cult status over time through its satellite releases. The sequel, however, has generated considerable excitement among audiences because fans are expecting a tragic musical love story and soulful music album.