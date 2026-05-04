'Awarapan 2' craze: Distributors line up to acquire theatrical rights

Despite its initial box office failure, Awarapan (2007) has achieved cult status over the years. The film's unforgettable soundtrack and Emraan Hashmi 's intense performance have contributed to its enduring popularity. Consequently, distributors are now eager to acquire the all-India theatrical rights for the upcoming sequel, Awarapan 2 . Last week, several major Hindi film distributors apparently visited Vishesh Films's office to express their interest in this lucrative opportunity.

Distributor interest These studios showed interest in acquiring rights A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that various distributors were seen at Vishesh Films's office last week. The list includes Zee Studios, Anil Thadani's AA Films, Pen Marudhar, Jio Studios, Star Studio18, and Cinepolis. Dharma Productions also met Mukesh Bhatt, as it now has its own distribution arm. Ananya Birla's Birla Studios is reportedly looking to not just produce but also distribute films in the future.

Film anticipation Bhatt is currently analyzing offers An industry insider said, "Ek zamaane mein hota tha that distributors would make a beeline and fiercely try to outdo each other to acquire the rights of a promising film." "This episode reminded me of those days. It clearly shows that Awarapan 2 will be a film to watch out for." The source added that Bhatt was overwhelmed by the response and is currently analyzing offers from various distributors.

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