Where to watch 'Awarapan 2' after theatrical run
What's the story
The romantic thriller Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, was released on August 14. The film is a sequel to Hashmi's 2007 movie Awarapan and has surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor on its opening day itself. It raked in over ₹21cr at the box office, despite competition from Batwara 1947 and Vishwanath & Sons. Here's where you can watch it online after its theatrical run.
OTT details
Where to watch 'Awarapan 2' online
Awarapan 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
The streaming platform was confirmed in the opening credits of the action-thriller.
Generally, Bollywood movies are released on streaming 45-60 days after their theatrical release, and Awarapan 2 is expected to follow this pattern.
Cast details
Here's how much the cast charged for the movie
Media reports suggest that Hashmi was paid between ₹10cr and ₹12cr for his role in Awarapan 2, while Patani reportedly earned around ₹5cr.
Shabana Azmi, who plays a key role in the project, was also said to have been paid between ₹2cr and ₹5cr.
While Mohit Suri directed the first part, Nitin Kakkar took over the directorial reins for Awarapan 2.
Film synopsis
Hashmi on why he did 'Awarapan 2'
The film follows Shivam Pandit's return to the crime world, where he seeks redemption, love, and sacrifice.
Hashmi had earlier told SCREEN that he wasn't doing Awarapan 2 for nostalgia but because they found a script that continued Shivam's journey.
"This film was being planned for the past seven years. We just happened to stumble upon a script. When we read a script which was taking Shivam's journey ahead, we got to it. It's not cashing it," he said.