'Ridiculous': 'Awarapan 2' producer on backlash over Mustafa Zahid's absence
What's the story
Vishesh Bhatt, the producer of Awarapan 2, has defended his decision not to bring back Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid for the sequel. The original film's songs, including Tera Mera Rishta and To Phir Aao, were sung by Zahid. However, new versions of these tracks were recorded for the sequel with different singers. Despite fans' disappointment over Zahid's absence from the sequel, Bhatt has clarified his stance on this decision in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.
Producer's response
'Some of that is very internet-driven'
When asked about the backlash over Zahid's non-involvement, Bhatt said he expected such questions.
He said, "I find the questions ridiculous sometimes. For instance, I was not part of Jannat 2. But nobody takes Jannat away from me. Maine banaya hai (I have made it)."
"Some of that is very internet-driven, and sometimes the talent also gets gaslit by fans ki aapki izzat nahi rakhi (they didn't respect you)."
"It's nothing to do with any of that."
Creative challenges
It was a mix of 'climate' and creative choices: Bhatt
Bhatt also explained that the decision not to bring Zahid back was a mix of "climate" and creative choices.
"Even if it had been Mustafa, the recreation would have been a tall task...Pritam has recreated a couple of his hit songs, and he'd tell me the same."
"In music, the word 'encore' is highly loaded. Most musicians' careers suffer from this problem because the latter half of their careers never matches up to what made them pathbreaking."
Singer's response
Zahid acknowledged his contribution to the franchise
Despite not being a part of Awarapan 2, Zahid's voice is still heard in the film.
The movie opens with the original version of To Phir Aao, which was sung by him.
He acknowledged this in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying he never had an issue with making space for new voices but only asked for dignity and due credit for his contribution to this legacy.
Film details
More about 'Awarapan 2'
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.
The sequel features Hashmi reprising his iconic character Shivam Pandit, along with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in key roles.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it has earned ₹113 crore net domestically and over ₹161 crore worldwide in its first week, per Sacnilk.