'Ridiculous': 'Awarapan 2' producer on backlash over Mustafa Zahid's absence

When asked about the backlash over Zahid's non-involvement, Bhatt said he expected such questions.

He said, "I find the questions ridiculous sometimes. For instance, I was not part of Jannat 2. But nobody takes Jannat away from me. Maine banaya hai (I have made it)."

"Some of that is very internet-driven, and sometimes the talent also gets gaslit by fans ki aapki izzat nahi rakhi (they didn't respect you)."

"It's nothing to do with any of that."