Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' is unstoppable; crosses ₹160cr
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's latest release, Awarapan 2, has emerged as a box office success, grossing over ₹113 crore net in its first week. The film witnessed a slight dip in earnings on Wednesday but quickly recovered to maintain its momentum on Thursday. It collected ₹6 crore net on Thursday, only a 10% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹6.75 crore. This allowed Awarapan 2 to end its first week with a domestic haul of ₹113.5 crore net, per Sacnilk.
Record-breaking success
'Awarapan 2' sets new records for Hashmi
Awarapan 2 has set a new record for Hashmi, grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. The film's opening weekend was also record-breaking, earning over ₹81 crore net.
Then Awarapan 2 became Hashmi's first film to enter the ₹100-crore club and his highest-grossing film ever.
Interestingly, it is also the highest-grossing film for its production house, Vishesh Films.
With an overseas gross of ₹26.3 crore, its global gross stands at ₹161.67 crore.
Career milestone
'Awarapan 2' surpasses the lifetime collections of Hashmi's previous hits
Awarapan 2 has easily become Hashmi's biggest hit, surpassing his previous successes like Raaz 3 and Baadshaho.
Raaz 3 had earned ₹70 crore net while Baadshaho, where he shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jammwal, had grossed ₹82 crore net.
The film has also outperformed the lifetime collections of these films.
Box office potential
About 'Awarapan 2'
Awarapan 2 is already the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and has the potential to break into the top four by the end of its run.
The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky.
The movie received mixed to positive reviews but was praised for Hashmi's performance and overall tone.