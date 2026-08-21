Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' is unstoppable; crosses ₹160cr 

Awarapan 2 has set a new record for Hashmi, grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. The film's opening weekend was also record-breaking, earning over ₹81 crore net.

Then Awarapan 2 became Hashmi's first film to enter the ₹100-crore club and his highest-grossing film ever.

Interestingly, it is also the highest-grossing film for its production house, Vishesh Films.

With an overseas gross of ₹26.3 crore, its global gross stands at ₹161.67 crore.