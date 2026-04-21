'Awarapan 2' starring Hashmi Patani set for August 14 2026 Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Awarapan 2, the sequel to the cult favorite 2007 film, is officially hitting theaters on August 14, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam, joined by Disha Patani in this next chapter of the musical love story.

The film was initially set for April but got pushed to make its big splash right before Independence Day.