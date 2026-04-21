'Awarapan 2' starring Hashmi Patani set for August 14 2026
Entertainment
Awarapan 2, the sequel to the cult favorite 2007 film, is officially hitting theaters on August 14, 2026.
Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam, joined by Disha Patani in this next chapter of the musical love story.
The film was initially set for April but got pushed to make its big splash right before Independence Day.
'Awarapan 2' faces 'Lahore 1947'
Vishesh Films picked the holiday weekend for a reason: Awarapan 2 will go head-to-head with Lahore 1947, which arrives just a day earlier.
Hashmi teased intense scenes and powerful music that have been years in the making.
Producer Vishesh Bhatt highlighted how complex characters, layered storytelling, and performances from Patani and Shabana Azmi should give fans plenty to look forward to.