Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' teaser to release on Monday
What's the story
The makers of Awarapan 2 have revealed the film's logo and announced that its teaser will be released on June 29, which marks the 19th anniversary of the original cult classic. Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role as Shivam Pandit in this much-awaited sequel. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar.
Promotion
Month-long promotional campaign planned for 'Awarapan 2'
According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers have planned a month-long promotional campaign for Awarapan 2. The team aims to gradually build anticipation through various promotional assets leading up to the film's release. After the logo reveal and teaser launch, they will shift their focus to the film's music. The original Awarapan is known for its memorable soundtrack, composed by Pritam.
Music
Music album will include reimagined versions of original chartbusters
For Awarapan 2, the makers have reportedly finalized a soulful music album that will include new melodies and reimagined versions of the original chartbusters Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Apart from Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in pivotal roles in the sequel. It releases on August 14, clashing with Batwara 1947.