Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' teaser to release on Monday

Promotion

Month-long promotional campaign planned for 'Awarapan 2'

According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers have planned a month-long promotional campaign for Awarapan 2. The team aims to gradually build anticipation through various promotional assets leading up to the film's release. After the logo reveal and teaser launch, they will shift their focus to the film's music. The original Awarapan is known for its memorable soundtrack, composed by Pritam.