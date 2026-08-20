Will we get 'Awarapan 3'?

When asked about the possibility of Awarapan 3, Siddiqui said, "As for part three, Vishesh (Bhatt, the film's producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out."

"I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited."