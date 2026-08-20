Will we get 'Awarapan 3'?
What's the story
The sequel to Awarapan, Awarapan 2, has become Emraan Hashmi's highest-grossing film to date. The movie has reportedly crossed ₹150 crore worldwide and entered the ₹100-crore club domestically. Given its success and open-ended climax, fans are now wondering if a third installment is on the cards. In an interview with Hindustan Times, writer Bilal Siddiqui hinted at future plans but stopped short of confirming them.
Spoiler ahead
This is how 'Awarapan 2' ends
The film concludes with Hashmi's character, Shivam, successfully rescuing children from Zorawar (Puran Gabbi).
However, it's revealed that Zorawar's rival, Nafisa (Shabana Azmi), aided him in this mission.
The final scene shows Shivam joining Nafisa's gang, suggesting that his story is far from over.
Sequel speculation
Siddiqui on discussing 'Awarapan 3'
When asked about the possibility of Awarapan 3, Siddiqui said, "As for part three, Vishesh (Bhatt, the film's producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out."
"I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited."
Writer's joy
Writer on the success of 'Awarapan 2'
Siddiqui expressed his happiness over the success of Awarapan 2.
He said, "I'm so happy that Vishesh has managed to realize his vision with this film because he was very passionate about bringing Awarapan back, and now that it's come back, it's also done well."
The writer also revealed that this is his first film project after working on books and shows.
Film details
About 'Awarapan' and its sequel
Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and received mixed-to-positive reviews upon release.
Despite its initial reception, the movie has performed well at the box office, earning ₹107 crore net domestically in six days and ₹153 crore worldwide.
The first part of Awarapan was released in 2007 but failed to perform commercially. It became a cult classic gradually, though.