'Awarapan' returning to theaters ahead of sequel and 'Spider-Man'
What's the story
The cult classic Awarapan (2007) is set to return to theaters on July 31, reported Bollywood Hungama. This re-release comes just two weeks before the premiere of its sequel, Awarapan 2, and one day after the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The decision was made due to the first part's enduring popularity and strong recall value among audiences.
Box office battle
'Awarapan' may have flopped at the box office...'
The re-release of Awarapan will make it clash with the Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 30.
Despite this competition, industry insiders believe that Awarapan's re-release could still attract a significant audience.
An insider said, "Awarapan may have flopped at the box office at the time of its release but it later attained cult status through television, home video and OTT."
Audience appeal
'Many fans regret missing the film in theaters...'
The insider added, "There is also an entire generation that was either too young or not even born when the film originally arrived in cinemas."
"They would love to experience its magic on the big screen."
"Meanwhile, many fans regret missing the film in theaters during its original run."
"This sense of regret has played a major role in drawing audiences to cinemas for re-releases."
Past successes
Trend of successful re-releases
The trend of re-releasing underperforming films has been successful in the past.
Films like Tumbbad, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Laila Majnu, which didn't do well at the box office initially, became huge hits upon their re-release.
Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Ashutosh Rana, Shaad Randhawa, and Mrinalini Sharma, among others.
The sequel Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and features Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi. It will hit theaters on August 14.