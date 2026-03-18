Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to be retitled?

Yeh Prem Mol Liya boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Shaad Randhawa, Anupam Kher , Supriya Pathak , and Seema Pahwa . The film is a joint presentation by Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Anita Gurnani. This project marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Barjatya after their successful 2022 film Uunchai.

Film details

Randhawa's take on Barjatya's filmmaking style

Randhawa, who impressed audiences with his performances in the hits Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, had earlier revealed that he bagged the role in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It is a film that only Sooraj can make. It's about family, values, and romance." "It touches upon relationships; I don't think anybody knows relationships better than Sooraj ji." The movie also features Khurrana and Sharvari shooting at Goregaon railway station in Mumbai.