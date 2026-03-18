Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to be retitled?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya may undergo a title change. The movie, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, is reportedly considering the new title Yeh Prem Moh Maya Hai. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There have been discussions over changing the title of the film." "If all goes well, the new title will be locked and will be announced officially in a few days."
Star-studded lineup
Meet the cast and crew of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Shaad Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. The film is a joint presentation by Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Anita Gurnani. This project marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Barjatya after their successful 2022 film Uunchai.
Film details
Randhawa's take on Barjatya's filmmaking style
Randhawa, who impressed audiences with his performances in the hits Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, had earlier revealed that he bagged the role in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It is a film that only Sooraj can make. It's about family, values, and romance." "It touches upon relationships; I don't think anybody knows relationships better than Sooraj ji." The movie also features Khurrana and Sharvari shooting at Goregaon railway station in Mumbai.